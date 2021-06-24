Woman held hostage shares ordeal after man enters Luray convenience store

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A day after police said a man barricaded himself at the Page Convenience Store and was eventually shot and killed by police, a worker inside the store shared her story as the events unfolded in front of her on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said De’Shon Hill, 39, of Luray entered the store with a long gun and was inside for several hours.

“He moved some things around like he was barricading himself and just passed around the store,” said Amy Jones Frye.

Frye, the general manager of Page Convenience Store, said her shift began like any other day. She was making pizza when Hill walked in with a weapon and told her to leave. Frye said she knew Hill.

“He was a family friend,” said Frye. “So I didn’t feel like he was going to hurt me. I just didn’t know where his mind was at the moment.”

While Hill, Frye and another person were inside the store, law enforcement from several agencies responded and could be heard telling Hill to put the weapon down and come outside.

Across the street, Michelle Breeden was live-streaming what she was seeing outside her home. Her video appears to show Hill eventually walking out of the store holding what appears to be a weapon and aimed it toward law enforcement. Within seconds, investigators said officers fired shots. Hill was killed.

“I had no idea the actions that took place were going to happen,” Breeden said.

According to Frye, she knew Hill for years. She said she was aware that over the last few weeks, some things going on in Hill’s life which she said were out of his control.

“Recently, he had been going through some things like the passing of his mother,” Frye said. “I think that added a lot to his mental state.”

Meanwhile, Breeden said her husband knew Hill, too. She hopes after what unfolded on Tuesday, more attention will be brought to mental health in the county.

“I hope it sparks some interest in some other individuals in town to start doing something,” Breeden said.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate.

