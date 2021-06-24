Va.’s 2020 data show increase in alcohol, speed-related deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Despite a decrease in the number of drivers on the road during the pandemic, statistics released by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration show an increase in car accident deaths and speed-related fatalities.

The Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety released on Thursday the 2020 crash statistics, compiled through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ automated traffic records system.

Although there were significantly fewer drivers in 2020, the number of crash fatalities increased by 2% to 847 deaths. In 2019, 827 crash deaths were reported.

Speed-related fatalities increased to the highest number in 10 years with 406 fatalities reported — a 16% increase from 2019 deaths.

Deaths related to car crashes when people weren’t wearing a seat belt also increased: 343 fatalities were reported in 2020, compared to 304 in 2019.

“Although the number of vehicle crashes decreased during the pandemic, we saw more fatalities related to speed, alcohol, and failure to wear a seat belt,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “These decisions have heartbreaking consequences that affect families and communities across Virginia.”

Alcohol-related deaths increased by more than 3%, from 264 deaths in 2019 to 272 last year.

Deadly crashes related to large trucks also increased by 25%, from 52 to 65 during the recorded year.

During 2020, there was a significant decrease in work-zone and bicyclist fatalities.

A summary of the data is as follows:

Category 2020 2019 Percentage Change Speed-Related Fatalities 406 349 +16.33% Unrestrained Fatalities (no seat belt worn) 343 304 +12.83% Alcohol-Related Fatalities 272 264 +3.03% Mature Driver-Related Fatalities 179 201 -10.95% Distracted Driving-Related Fatalities 121 120 +0.83% Pedestrian Fatalities 114 124 -8.06% Motorcyclist Fatalities 87 89 -2.25% Teen Driver-Related Fatalities (Ages 15-19) 72 65 +10.77% Large Truck-Related Fatalities 65 52 +25% Moped Rider Fatalities 12 13 -7.69% Work Zone-Related Fatalities 11 17 -35.29% Bicyclist Fatalities 8 13 -38.46%

