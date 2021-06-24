Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Va.’s 2020 data show increase in alcohol, speed-related deaths

FILE: Cars on an interstate
FILE: Cars on an interstate(WAFB)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Despite a decrease in the number of drivers on the road during the pandemic, statistics released by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration show an increase in car accident deaths and speed-related fatalities.

The Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety released on Thursday the 2020 crash statistics, compiled through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ automated traffic records system.

Although there were significantly fewer drivers in 2020, the number of crash fatalities increased by 2% to 847 deaths. In 2019, 827 crash deaths were reported.

Speed-related fatalities increased to the highest number in 10 years with 406 fatalities reported — a 16% increase from 2019 deaths.

Deaths related to car crashes when people weren’t wearing a seat belt also increased: 343 fatalities were reported in 2020, compared to 304 in 2019.

“Although the number of vehicle crashes decreased during the pandemic, we saw more fatalities related to speed, alcohol, and failure to wear a seat belt,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “These decisions have heartbreaking consequences that affect families and communities across Virginia.”

Alcohol-related deaths increased by more than 3%, from 264 deaths in 2019 to 272 last year.

Deadly crashes related to large trucks also increased by 25%, from 52 to 65 during the recorded year.

During 2020, there was a significant decrease in work-zone and bicyclist fatalities.

A summary of the data is as follows:

Category20202019Percentage Change
Speed-Related Fatalities406349+16.33%
Unrestrained Fatalities (no seat belt worn)343304+12.83%
Alcohol-Related Fatalities272264+3.03%
Mature Driver-Related Fatalities179201-10.95%
Distracted Driving-Related Fatalities121120+0.83%
Pedestrian Fatalities114124-8.06%
Motorcyclist Fatalities8789-2.25%
Teen Driver-Related Fatalities (Ages 15-19)7265+10.77%
Large Truck-Related Fatalities6552+25%
Moped Rider Fatalities1213-7.69%
Work Zone-Related Fatalities1117-35.29%
Bicyclist Fatalities813-38.46%

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?