Rockingham County leaders working to lower water rates for Massanutten residents

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Following the complaints of several Massanutten residents for the increasing water bill rates, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors created an authority to figure out the best way to purchase the water and sewer system from the Massanutten Public Service Corporation.

WHSV recently reported that the company that owns and operates the Massanutten Public Service Corporation, had said the rate increases were in efforts to preserve clean water and other capital improvements.

The county has contracted Willdan to assess the value of the water and sewer system.

“Part of the problem here is that we don’t appear to have a willing seller for Massanutten Public Service Corporation, so they have not been as cooperative as we have anticipated they will be,” Rockingham County administrator Stephen King explained.

“They have not allowed us to come up and see their systems, see the water and sewer infrastructure. It has made it a little more complicated. We definitely had hoped to have it done by now,” King said.

King says there is not an exact timeline for when residents can see change, but he hopes the evaluation will be done in the next 60 days.

“I can guarantee you that if the county does end up owning that system, then the rates will be very predictable and there won’t be these increases that they have seen in recent years. We feel very confident we could operate it efficiently,” King added.

The next Massanutten Authority meeting will happen once the appraisal has been drafted.

