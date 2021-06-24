Richmond Fire Department sounds alarm over need for recruitments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it. And now Richmond’s Fire Department needs citizens to step up.

“Literally the moment I stepped in the door, I was like ‘this is amazing,’” said Captain Hallie Neville, Richmond Fire Department.

Neville recalls the moment she decided to make a change in her life. At the age of 29, she went from physical trainer to firefighter.

“I think with public safety and in the fire service, it’s not something people grow up thinking they’re going to be,” said Neville.

Now she is leading an effort to get more people to serve. The department is looking to hire for 33 open positions. Currently, Richmond Fire Department has 387 sworn firefighters on staff.

Earlier this month, an NBC12 On Your Side Investigation found a spike in overtime due to the shortage, spending more than $2.5 million over the past year.

“Once they come to an information session and step inside a firehouse, and they meet some firefighters and they see the fire engine and they get a tour of the ladder track, and then all of the sudden it’s like, wait a minute,” said Neville.

Complicating the issue, it takes about six months for a new hire to go through the academy for proper training and evaluation. The department says other barriers include a written test and physical abilities test, so this isn’t for just anyone.

But, they are seeing a mix of people, right out of high school and some, like Neville, wanting a career change.

“We do have emergency situations where we do those big amazing things but we also do a lot of small amazing things, and I think that for a lot of people in the department is where they find their joy,” said Captain Neville.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.