Red Cross incentivizes people to donate during shortage

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The American Red Cross is seeing a shortage in blood nationwide. They’re offering donors $5 Amazon gift cards to get more people in the door.

“Giving blood is just an extremely important thing to do and it’s very much so needed right now all over the country,” said Regional Communications Manager, Kristopher Dumschat.

Dumschat says the Red Cross usually runs low on blood during the summer. People are more busy going on vacation and spending time with their children.

However, the need for blood is also higher right now.

“People had deferred a lot of certain non-important but elective medical surgeries or procedures, things like that, during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dumschat said.

Dumschat says the community has already responded to their calls.

“I‘m happy to see so many Virginians coming together and either organizing blood drives or rolling up their sleeve and donating that blood themselves,” he said.

The Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. To sign up to donate blood, visit the Red Cross’s website. You can also download their app, “Blood Donor.” Call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment over the phone.

