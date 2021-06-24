Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Red Cross incentivizes people to donate during shortage

Kristopher Dumschat, communications manager with the Red Cross, discusses the current blood...
Kristopher Dumschat, communications manager with the Red Cross, discusses the current blood shortage on June 24.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The American Red Cross is seeing a shortage in blood nationwide. They’re offering donors $5 Amazon gift cards to get more people in the door.

“Giving blood is just an extremely important thing to do and it’s very much so needed right now all over the country,” said Regional Communications Manager, Kristopher Dumschat.

Dumschat says the Red Cross usually runs low on blood during the summer. People are more busy going on vacation and spending time with their children.

However, the need for blood is also higher right now.

“People had deferred a lot of certain non-important but elective medical surgeries or procedures, things like that, during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dumschat said.

Dumschat says the community has already responded to their calls.

“I‘m happy to see so many Virginians coming together and either organizing blood drives or rolling up their sleeve and donating that blood themselves,” he said.

The Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. To sign up to donate blood, visit the Red Cross’s website. You can also download their app, “Blood Donor.” Call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment over the phone.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

The Blue Ridge Health District, which covers Albemarle County, credits its mobile unit and...
Albemarle Co. boasts highest percentage of pop. with at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Va.
(FILE)
VDH: 679,330 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,378 deaths
Charlottesville Opera's rendition of La Bohème
Charlottesville Opera prepares for return to stage with historic performance
Zeus Digital Theaters in Waynesboro
Waynesboro’s Zeus Theaters recovering as people come back to the movies
The Stavola family enjoyed their summer vacation in Yellowstone National Park
EARLY YEARS: AAA recommends planning way ahead, as families embark on summer vacations