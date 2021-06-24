Nice Friday. Warmth and Humidity Back by Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another comfortably cool night and a nice Friday ahead, just warmer. This last weekend of June, southerly winds will increase the humidity and temperatures will warm well into the 80s to aorund 90. While most locations will remain dry, an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Hazy, hot and humid weather pattern for next week. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. The main and more active storm track will be to our northwest through mid next week. Isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorm risk in the heat and humidity is expected each afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortably cool. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Most areas will be rain-free. Highs upper 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs near 90. Lows lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Hot and muggy with a spotty showers/storm around. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, very warm and tropical. Scattered shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers, storms. Highs: upper 80s to around 90.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.