Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Local legislators prepare for special General Assembly session in August

The sun rises over the Virginia Capitol.
The sun rises over the Virginia Capitol.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harrisonburg, Va. (WHSV) - In August, Virginia lawmakers will meet again in Richmond for a special General Assembly session called by Governor Ralph Northam.

This time around will be different from last summer’s special session as Northam plans to go over appointing new judges, budget matters, and allocating more than $4 billion dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

According to Northam, that money can be used to help the Commonwealth with pandemic response needs, fill revenue shortfalls and support communities that were hit hardest by COVID-19.

Some Shenandoah Valley legislators said they are looking to invest money into items like infrastructure and in schools, specifically for students who may have fallen behind during the last year.

“We all know somebody that really suffered through that pandemic,” Del. Tony Wilt, who represents Harrisonburg, said. “The virtual and so forth, just wasn’t their way of learning and so to remediate that, I think is critical.”

Wilt said he’s also looking to help the Unemployment Trust Fund to help avoid increased costs for Virginia businesses.

Sen. Mark Obenshain who represents Rockingham County said he thinks the money should also help with things like Medicare waivers and assist families who may have fallen through the cracks during the pandemic.

Both legislators agreed the money should not be used on anything which could cause debt since the money is a one-time offering.

“We really need to make sure that our priorities are straight,” Obenshain said. “That we’re improving education, that we’re improving the quality of our roads, that we’re keeping our community safe and not dueling it out to special interests. That’s the big challenge.”

Legislators will meet for the special session in Richmond on August 2.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

Tiger Fuel volunteer
AHIP and Tiger Fuel partner on home improvements
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
The UVA alumni association is welcomes back young alumni
University of Virginia’s YAR will return in the coming year
3d printed home in Southside richmond
Virginia’s first 3-D printed home going up in Richmond’s Southside