Hanover sheriff: Va. man wanted on ‘numerous’ felony charges

Jonathan Bartlett Horton, age 38, of Bumpass, Virginia.
Jonathan Bartlett Horton, age 38, of Bumpass, Virginia.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Virginia man who is wanted for numerous felony charges.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Jonathan Bartlett Horton, a 38-year-old man from Bumpass, Virginia. He is wanted for felony probation violation, a third larceny offense, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, destruction of property and numerous other charges.

Both the larceny charges and the possession of burglary tools are listed as felonies.

Horton is described as a white man with blond hair and blue eyes.  He is six-feet-tall and weighs 160 pounds.

A release from Hanover officials state Horton is also wanted by law enforcement in Henrico and Louisa.

Anyone with information about Horton’s whereabouts are asked to call 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

