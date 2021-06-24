Advertise With Us
Feeling More Like Summer Soon

Comfortable June Weather Through Most of Friday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our fair weather friend, high pressure will keep our later June weather nice, calm and dry. You can give your A/C a break today, tonight and into Friday morning.

More sunshine on this Thursday with low relative humidity and dew points.

Continued dry on Friday for your outdoor plans, including Fridays after Five. Temperatures will be warmer.

A more southeasterly wind flow will begin to increase the sticky feel to the air by especially this weekend.

Becoming more humid for the last weekend of June. Only isolated shower/storm chances. Most areas will be rain free.

Hazy, hot and humid weather pattern for next week. Highs around 90 degrees. The main and more active storm track will be to our northwest through mid next week. Isolated showers, downpour and thunderstorm risk in the heat and humidity of the afternoon and evening.

Thursday: Sunshine, pleasant, few fair weather clouds in the blue sky. High sunburn index. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday night: Starry sky, moonlit sky and comfortable. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer and dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and more humid. Most areas will be rain-free. Highs upper 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs near 90. Lows lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Hot and muggy with a spotty showers/storm around. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, very warm and tropical. Scattered shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s.

