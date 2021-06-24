Advertise With Us
Fair returns to Orange County

The Orange County Fair is back
The Orange County Fair is back(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Fair is back after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Things are a little more spread this time out, but fair-goers can still expect to have lots of fun.

“Last year was tough on us because we had no revenue and still had payments to make, but it gave us a little time to do a few extra building projects,” Tony Rogers, vice president of the fair, said.

These projects included new electric and plumbing, as well as adding a few safety protocols.

“Because of COVID we’re a little more cautious and we spread things out a little bit wider so we have more room to move around. No one’s crowded,” Rogers said.

The fair has rides, animals, lots of food, and shows including an illusionist and a comedy hypnotist.

Hypnotist Brad Matchett says he spent the last year out of work due to the pandemic, but is ready to be back.

“It’s a little scary, the first couple of shows, but then I get right back into the routine,” he said. “It’s like, ‘oh thank goodness I finally get to do something.’”

Entrance to the fair is $10 for adults, but Rogers says the price is worth it.

“With all the entertainment going on around here it is going to cost you like $1 to see each one, you can’t beat it,” Rogers said.

Fair staff are excited, but so are fair-goers. One family came out from Roanoke to enjoy the fun and even take some home.

“We need to take our papa home some funnel cake,” Elena Davila said.

The Orange County Fair runs through Saturday.

“It’s great to be back. We’d need a whole bunch of people to come out. I know everybody’s itching to get out just like we’re itching to perform, so come on out to the Orange County Fair,” Matchett said.

