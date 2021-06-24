Charlottesville Treasurer’s Office helping people find unclaimed property

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is helping people find out if they have any unclaimed property.

The City’s Treasurer Office & the Virginia Department of the Treasurer is hosting a virtual unclaimed property event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24.

Call 1-833-302-0704 to see if the state is holding any unclaimed property / funds in your name.

The city says these funds could be old, lost and/or forgotten utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, securities and investments, bank accounts, dividends, and uncashed checks.

