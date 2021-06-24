Amazon distribution center to open in Louisa

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Amazon is slated to open a distribution center in Louisa.

The company will open a distribution center in the county’s Ferncliff Business Park.

It will facilitate “last mile” delivery services, or the transportation of goods and services from a delivery hub to the customer’s doorstep. The goal: deliver packages as affordably and quickly as possible.

“60% of our workforce commutes out of the County to work,” said Bob Babyok, chairman of the Louisa Board of Supervisors. “Amazon’s decision to locate here leads to more jobs for our citizens. That has an economic impact of its own and it also means more time with family.”

Amazon will utilize an existing facility which had previously been constructed using a public-private partnership. This method was critical to meeting the company’s rapid deployment timeline, according to a release from the Town of Louisa.

Louisa, a town of roughly 1,500 people per the 2010 census, is roughly one hour from Richmond and north of Interstate 64. The town is east of Charlottesville by roughly 40 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.