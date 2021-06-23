Roanoke doctor explains how acupuncture helps provide relief for migraine patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thirty-five million Americans suffer from migraine headaches, and for some, relief through medication is only temporary. So many are now turning to acupuncture.

Acupuncture is believed to have originated in China. Thousands of years later, Dr. Jenna Montana with Cultivate Wellness is practicing that healing art in the Roanoke and New River Valleys.

“I am affectionately called a hippie doctor by some,” Montana said. “And then I’m also told like, ‘Oh that’s hippie medicine.’ Whatever that means.”

But for Montana, holistic healing means bridging the gap between ancient remedies that have withstood the test of time and modern science.

“It’s treading that line between acknowledging there are certain forces in the world we can’t measure, but also, what can we measure and how can we apply it so that the two meet in the middle,” she said.

Acupuncture is a middle-of-the-road treatment for a variety of ailments.

WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko tries acupuncture. (WDBJ7)

To demonstrate what an acupuncture experience is like, WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko and WDBJ7 Mornin’ producer Brandi Hutchinson went under the needle.

“What’s you think?” Montana asked after sticking a needle into Hutchinson’s hand.

“I didn’t even feel it,” Hutchinson laughed.

While they went through the process, Montana explained acupuncture is also commonly being used to treat migraines. Unlike regular headaches, migraines often come with other ailments.

“Migraines, we usually see it accompanying physical symptoms like nausea, photophobia or sensitivity to light,” she said. “[Phonophobia], so they can’t handle loud sounds and need to go into a dark room.”

Now I’m someone with those kinds of migraines, so Montana placed the needles in specific locations along my body to treat that issue.

“There are points all over the body that correspond with, according to classic Chinese medicine, channels of energy, if you will.”

Acupuncture is tapping into those points to stimulate the nervous system, which then releases chemicals into the brain, spine and muscles. While a lot of research has been done on its effectiveness for migraines, really understanding why it works is not an easy answer.

“That is the immeasurable, unknowable question,” Montana said.

The correlation between migraines and acupuncture is difficult to study, which is why acupuncture is not readily recommended by medical providers.

“And that is something that we’re just going to need to continue to work on as we reach across the aisle and educate each other, via our patients or via collaborative care,” she said.

But Montana added evidence-based research is increasing and so the distance between this ancient practice and modern medical science is decreasing.

Often people with migraines come to her after having exhausted other treatment options. And before going straight to acupuncture, other holistic treatments are worked through, like figuring out what stressers are in your life, how much sleep you’re getting, and what’s your nutritional intake.

“I’ve always been drawn to the idea of treating not just person’s body, but also their mind, how their mind influence their physical symptoms,” she said.

There are lots of factors that play into how your mind and body work together to keep you alive.

To learn more about holistic care and acupuncture, or schedule an appointment with Dr. Jenna Montana, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.