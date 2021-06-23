New Augusta County winery opens post COVID guidelines

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - People in the Valley now have another winery to visit.

Above Ground Winery is officially open, and its owners are excited to get to work in Augusta County.

Mary Beth and Mark Barbagallos are excited to have guests in their winery. (WHSV)

The winery consists of a tasting room and vineyard.

Owners Mary Beth and Mark Barbagallo say the Middlebroook location has everything they hoped for.

“Having the opportunity to find land in the rural areas that were really truly for farming is what we looked for,” said Mary Beth Barbagallo.

The Barbagallos work together to make, sell and market their wine, and they’re excited to see people visit from out of town.

“We’ve already had one from Winchester, which surprised me, and then we’ve had some from Harrisonburg, four people from Harrisonburg come in,” said Barbagallo.

The Barbagallos have high hopes for their winery, but opening a winery in the middle of a pandemic proposes unique challenges.

“We had planned on opening in 2020, but with the restrictions, and then it was, ‘make reservations,’ and masks and ‘we’re closed down,’ we weren’t sure exactly what we supposed to be doing,” said Barbagallo.

The two agreed people wouldn’t be comfortable coming in to try wine with a pandemic lurking. They pushed the opening date back a year and used the time to make improvements on the location.

“There was always something else to do. I said we can be making improvements to the property or doing the final touches on the building,” said Barbagallo.

It all worked out in the end. Their new reopening plan aligned with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

“If I had to do it over again, I would wait a year,” said Barbagallo.

