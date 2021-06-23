Advertise With Us
Mississippi State scores late to beat Virginia 6-5 in College World Series

Griff McGarry took a no-hitter into the 8th inning for Virginia. (Photo by Mark...
Griff McGarry took a no-hitter into the 8th inning for Virginia. (Photo by Mark Kuhlmann/Tennessee University)(Mark Kuhlmann | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Mississippi State baseball team scored six runs in the 8th inning to come-from-behind and beat Virginia 6-5 on Tuesday in Omaha.

The Cavaliers move to the Loser’s Bracket of the double-elimination tournament, and they will take on Texas in an elimination game on Thursday at 7pm.

“I am proud of this team,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “They have bounced back every time they have been challenged. We’ve been in this position before. We have an opportunity to come back out here in this great stadium two days from now, and represent Virginia baseball the right way, and I know that they’ll be ready for that, because I know the character that they have.”

UVA took the early lead against MSU, scoring four runs in the first two innings.

Virginia pitcher Griff McGarry took a no-hitter into the 8th, and the first hit he allowed was a 2-run home run to Kellum Clark.

The Wahoos went to the bullpen in relief of McGarry, but Stephen Schoch allowed a 3-run home run to Tanner Clark, and Nate Savino gave up an RBI double to complete the six-run inning.

Chris Newell cut the lead to one with a solo home run in the 8th, but Virginia went down 1-2-3 in the 9th.

Newell, Zack Gelof, and Kyle Teel each had three hit for the ‘Hoos.

