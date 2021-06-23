Advertise With Us
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - At least six people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, reports NBC4.

The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE and blocked all lanes of Interstate 295.

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries and two others were evaluated, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

At least two vehicles appear to be under the fallen bridge, according to NBC4 Washington. However, no one is trapped inside the vehicles.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

