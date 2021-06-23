Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.

WASHINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - At least six people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, reports NBC4.

The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE and blocked all lanes of Interstate 295.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries and two others were evaluated, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

At least two vehicles appear to be under the fallen bridge, according to NBC4 Washington. However, no one is trapped inside the vehicles.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

