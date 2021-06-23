Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

LIVE: Funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner at Washington National Cathedral

FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, discussing the U.S. Navy's role in the global maritime environment.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - The funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner will be held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

Warner fought in both World War II and the Korean War. He served as the Secretary of the Navy and then represented the commonwealth in the senate from 1979 to 2009. He died of heart failure last month at the age of 94.

At least 60 current and former members of the Senate are expected to attend the funeral. President Joe Biden is among those who will speak.

Warner’s funeral will be streamed below:

Flags will be flown at half staff on Wednesday from dawn to dusk to honor Warner.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)
Sen. Kaine: ‘Now is the time’ to fix Affordable Care Act
Virginia 5th District Rep. Bob Good (R)
Rep. Bob Good votes against awarding medals to officers who defended Capitol on January 6
Sen. Warner (D-VA)
Sen. Warner: Agreement in place on infrastructure bill
Bob Good (R) speaking to supporters during his campaign for Virginia's 5th Congressional...
Virginia Rep. Bob Good joins fellow Republicans in calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s firing
Protesters outside the Capitol building on January 6.
Kaine, Spanberger react to Senate report on January 6, call for more