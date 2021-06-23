Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post

The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman when she expressed her disappointment over not making the varsity cheerleading team on Snapchat with a string of curse words and a raised middle finger.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a cheerleader over a vulgar social media post.

The court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman when she expressed her disappointment over not making the varsity cheerleading team on Snapchat with a string of curse words and a raised middle finger.

Levy was not in school when she made her post, but she was suspended from cheerleading activities for a year anyway. In an opinion by Justice Stephen Breyer, the high court ruled that the suspension violated Levy’s First Amendment rights.

But the justices did not foreclose schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1

Latest News

FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Biden speaks at funeral for former Sen. John Warner
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
FILE - Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13,...
Harrison Ford injures shoulder on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set
The court had previously said that police in “hot pursuit” of a suspect believed to have...
Supreme Court limits when police can enter home without warrant