Jefferson-Madison Regional Library hosts discussion about Pen Park graves

Jeff Werner pointing out areas where experts are investigating the possibility of unmarked graves in the Pen Park area.
Jeff Werner pointing out areas where experts are investigating the possibility of unmarked graves in the Pen Park area. (FILE)(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library held a discussion Tuesday evening to talk about the Pen Park graves, and who is likely buried there.

The three-person panel discussed the graves, which are located along the Meadowcreek Golf Course. They say the history of those markers likely goes back to the 1700s and 1800s when the Gilmer, Craven, or Hotopps owned the land.

“Given the deep history of the Pen Park property and its pre-emancipation association with slave-based agriculture, we determined that the 43 individuals buried outside the cemetery most likely had to represent an enslaved population,” said Benjamin Ford, the principal investigator with the Rivanna Archaeological Services.

Ford says the Gilmer and Craven families had large slave populations based on census data.

