Downtown Mall businesses bouncing back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ebb and flow of business is picking back up on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

“The way that the mall is kind of trending is... it’s exciting right,” Carrie Throckmorton said. “I think we’ve been inside for a long time and everyone’s kind of ready to be back.”

Throckmorton is the director of marketing for several restaurants, including Passiflora.

“We closed down in the winter, took a pause during COVID, and took that time to kind of reflect, think about what worked and what didn’t” she said.

Passiflora is now planning on opening back up July 1.

“A number of businesses are seeing large improvements over 2019, which is due to pent up demand in some cases,” Rebecca Haydock with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center said. “It is such great energy, it’s so exciting to see.”

While several storefronts still remain empty, new businesses have popped up on the historic mall.

“We believe it is a very good time to start a business,” Haydock said. “If you went to Friday’s After Five, you saw that it was packed. That is great news for downtown Charlottesville.”

Haydock believes many Downtown Mall favorites survived over the past year thanks for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Money from that fund helped businesses pay rent, pay employees, and keep the lights on while coronavirus slowed things down.

“It really reached out to all sizes and all types of food providers. And the money went very very quickly,” Haydock said. “The good news is, a lot of our businesses got that money in central Virginia, and it has kept the doors open.”

Other areas seem to be bouncing back, too.

“I’m seeing the same thing in other downtown’s across central Virginia,” Haydock said. “In Orange, in Greene, and Fluvanna people are out there excited and they’re shopping, and it’s a great thing for small businesses.”

Something else on the horizon, Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall could become the city’s first open container area. City council is currently hashing out the details.

