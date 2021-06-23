Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Dog unable to walk, found abandoned alongside road in Richmond

Dog was later euthanized due to infected wounds
Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement...
Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement on Facebook.(RACC)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control are looking for the owner of an abandoned dog that was found on the side of the road in Richmond.

The golden retriever mix, named Susie, was found near Afton Avenue and Lynhaven Avenue wrapped in a bandage with no collar or chip. Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement on Facebook.

Click here to see a video of Susie being discovered.

According to the RACC, the bandage Susie was wrapped in, was covering multiple infected wounds.

Susie became septic when she arrived at the emergency vet and had to be euthanized.

“Sad and sorry to share we couldn’t save Susie. We hugged her close and said goodbye. She didn’t die alone or in pain and for that we are grateful. Sometimes our jobs are hard,” RACC said. “Please help us find the person responsible for her neglect.”

The RACC wants anyone with information to call 804-646-5573 or email Robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1

Latest News

(FILE)
VDH: 679,137 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,368 deaths
Children doing planks to warm up for a class at the Enrichment Academy in Waynesboro.
Waynesboro Enrichment Academy providing education and recreation for kids
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?