Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Congress’ look into cattle market manipulation

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congress is taking a closer look at alleged market manipulation in the packing industry. The Senate Agriculture Committee hosted a hearing to examine markets, transparency, and prices from cattle producers to consumers Wednesday.

South Dakota cattle producer and United States Cattlemen’s Association Vice President Justin Tupper, who was asked to testify, says something isn’t adding up in the cattle market supply chain.

“Even with boxed beef at record highs, we’re not seeing that trickle down to the producer level,” said Tupper.

Tupper says the nation’s four largest meatpackers (JBS SA, Cargill Meat Solutions, National Beef Packing Co., and Tyson Foods) have saturated the market. He fears they’re using a captive supply and deceptive trade practices to turn profits while causing consumers and producers to take a financial hit.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have publicly called on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims.

“My job is to make sure family farmers have an even playing field and they have some transparency so that they understand what’s happening and what’s going on in the market,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.)

“The producers need to come around to a solution so that we can go to work and get something against the finish line,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Several other industry experts offered up statistics or suggestions for policy changes during the hearing.

Representatives from the large processors were not in attendance, although Mark Gardiner from Gardiner Angus ranch in Kansas has investment ties with National Beef.

He did not respond to our request for an interview, but in his testimony, he defended the processors’ value-based pricing system.

He encouraged Congress to shy away from additional legislation, saying the supply chain concerns can mostly be blamed on recent black swan events like the pandemic, and a 2019 Tyson plant fire in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)
Sen. Kaine: ‘Now is the time’ to fix Affordable Care Act
Virginia 5th District Rep. Bob Good (R)
Rep. Bob Good votes against awarding medals to officers who defended Capitol on January 6
Sen. Warner (D-VA)
Sen. Warner: Agreement in place on infrastructure bill
Bob Good (R) speaking to supporters during his campaign for Virginia's 5th Congressional...
Virginia Rep. Bob Good joins fellow Republicans in calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s firing
Protesters outside the Capitol building on January 6.
Kaine, Spanberger react to Senate report on January 6, call for more