Comfortable June Weather For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our fair weather friend, high pressure will keep our later June weather nice, calm and dry. Overnight lows will once again drop to the upper 40s to mid 50s. You can give your A/C a break.

More sunshine on Thursday with low relative humidity.

Continued dry on Friday for your outdoor plans, including Fridays after Five. Temperatures will be warmer.

Becoming more humid for the last weekend of June. Only isolated shower/storm chances. Most areas will be rain free.

Hazy, hot and humid weather pattern for next week. Highs around 90 degrees. The main and more active storm track will be to our northwest through mid next week. Isolated showers, downpour and thunderstorm risk in the heat and humidity of the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday night: Moonlit sky and comfortable. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Near calm wind.

Thursday: Sunshine, pleasant, few fair weather clouds in the blue sky. High sunburn index. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday night: Starry sky and comfortable. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer and dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and more humid. Most areas will be rain-free. Highs upper 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs near 90. Lows lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Hot and muggy with a spotty showers/storm around. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, very warm and tropical. Scattered shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.