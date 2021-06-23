Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is in need of fosters

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s kitten season at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, and despite the increase in adoptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the shelter says it still needs fosters more than ever.

“Currently we have 457 felines in our care, and of that number over half of them are in foster care. So, 280 are in foster care,” CASPCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Gunter said.

CASPCA says it had its highest number of adoptions on record last year. Despite COVID-19 restrictions lifting, adoptions have not slowed.

“We’re not seeing a slowdown, we have more applications sometimes than we were able to get back to the folks soon enough,” Gunter said.

Not only are adoption rates still high, but kittens keep coming in. With the shelter full to the brim, it needs the community to step in to either adopt or foster these critters.

“We need fosters now more than ever for bottle-baby kittens, nursing moms, and for medical cases too. We always need help with getting those guys out of the shelter and into homes,” Gunter said.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA makes it easy to foster. It provides any supplies you may need, including crates and food. All you need to do is fill out an application online.

