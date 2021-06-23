Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is in need of fosters

Kitten at CASPCA
Kitten at CASPCA(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s kitten season at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, and despite the increase in adoptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the shelter says it still needs fosters more than ever.

“Currently we have 457 felines in our care, and of that number over half of them are in foster care. So, 280 are in foster care,” CASPCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Gunter said.

CASPCA says it had its highest number of adoptions on record last year. Despite COVID-19 restrictions lifting, adoptions have not slowed.

“We’re not seeing a slowdown, we have more applications sometimes than we were able to get back to the folks soon enough,” Gunter said.

Not only are adoption rates still high, but kittens keep coming in. With the shelter full to the brim, it needs the community to step in to either adopt or foster these critters.

“We need fosters now more than ever for bottle-baby kittens, nursing moms, and for medical cases too. We always need help with getting those guys out of the shelter and into homes,” Gunter said.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA makes it easy to foster. It provides any supplies you may need, including crates and food. All you need to do is fill out an application online.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Gov. Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond (FILE)
Gov. Northam: Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 4.5% in May
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner at Washington National Cathedral
(FILE)
VDH: 679,137 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,368 deaths
Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement...
Dog unable to walk, found abandoned alongside road in Richmond