Waitress abducted and assaulted after confronting group who didn’t pay bill, NJ police say

By KYW staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KYW) – Police said surveillance video from Saturday night shows a waitress confronting a group of dine-and-dashers before they forced her into their white Dodge Durango and assaulted her.

Police said the suspects eventually kicked out the victim a short distance away on the side of the highway. She was able to walk back to the restaurant.

Her injuries include a possible concussion, according to police.

“She’s obviously traumatized by the event,” Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said. “This is a brazen abduction, robbery, aggravated assault, possible kidnapping.”

Police said the incident happened outside the Nifty Fifty’s restaurant in Washington Township after a group of people ate and left without paying their $70 bill.

Gurcsik said authorities are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the group.

Joe Donnelly, a co-owner of the Nifty Fifty’s, said dine-and-dashers at the restaurant are few and far between.

“Our customers are great,” he said. “This is just a really isolated incident.”

Customers said they hope police catch the suspects.

“It’s sad, but hopefully they find who did it, and it will get a little bit better,” customer Allison Dowd said.

In the meantime, officers are encouraging anyone who sees a crime not to intervene, but instead to be a good witness.

“Try and get a license plate, obviously, try and be able to identify the accused and call 911,” Gurcsik said. “We don’t recommend chasing customers in the parking lots.”

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

