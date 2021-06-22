VSP seeks help finding vehicle from Sunday crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) is seeking the public’s help with locating a vehicle involved in a crash on June 20 in Augusta County.

The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on Route 262/Old Greenville Road on Sunday. A Ford Explorer was traveling south on Route 262 when it encountered a white 2006 Volkswagen Jetta. The Jetta began driving in a threatening manner towards the Explorer.

According to the agency, when the Explorer tried to legally pass the Jetta, in an attempt to get away from it, the Jetta swerved into the lane and forced the Explorer off the road. The Explorer swerved to avoid the Jetta, causing the driver to lose control and the Explorer to overturn in the roadway. The Jetta continued on its way.

The Explorer’s adult male driver from Staunton was transported to August Health for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The adult female passenger and five juvenile passengers, ranging in age from 4 years old to 15 years old, were not injured.

Anyone with information about the Jetta is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.