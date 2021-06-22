Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Users can now schedule vaccination appointments through COVIDWISE app

COVIDWISE
COVIDWISE(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment just got even easier with the COVIDWISE app now allowing users to find and schedule appointments.

Users can find the vaccination appointments under the “Vax Info” button, along with other vaccine-related information.

“Virginia has reached the milestone of having 70 percent of adults with their first shot,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “It remains vital that more Virginians get vaccinated, and this update to COVIDWISE will make it easier than ever to find and get a shot.”

The scheduling tool is only available to those who have downloaded the free app, those who use COVIDWISE Express will continue to receive exposure notifications but will need to download the full app to schedule.

More than 2.1 Virginians have opted into the exposure notifications through the app since it launched in Aug. 2020.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Samuel Lee Houchens. Photo courtesy the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: Search for Samuel Houchens continues 3 years after disappearance
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Long-haul symptoms take toll on those who had COVID-19
This 2019 photo provided by Moderna shows the company's President Stephen Hoge in his office in...
Moderna’s president talks COVID-19 and vaccine technology
COVID-19
VDH: 678,909 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,367 deaths
Vaccination
Childhood vaccination rates falling in Virginia
A COVID-19 vaccine is distributed at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
Nearly 57% of Central Shenandoah Health District adults vaccinated