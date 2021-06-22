Sen. Warner supports new voting rights bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner and other lawmakers have introduced a bill to create a federal minimum standard for voting rights.

Warner says the For The People Act would work to restore people’s right to vote, ensure votes are counted in a fair way, and work to get rid of partisan gerrymandering.

“This is really a question of do you believe American democracy functions better when more people vote, or do you believe we ought to go back to a time where only a narrow slice of our population votes? I firmly believe in greater participation that makes more people invested in our system and keeps our democracy strong,” the senator said.

The Democrat wants more of his Republican colleagues to engage in discussion of this bill. A vote is expected tonight on whether to advance the bill, with strong opposition from the GOP.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.