Route 6 seeing an increase in trucks due to U.S. 250 closure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rock slide that is leaving U.S. 250 closed is pushing more traffic to Rt. 6 in Nelson County. It’s illegal for trucks to travel down that road, but homeowners say that isn’t stopping them.

“It’s been a problem for a while and I think we’re just now seeing that under a magnifying glass because they’re going down [Rt.] 6 which is illegal,” Cynthia Hurst said.

Hurst lives in one of the 12 houses impacted by the rock slide. She now has to resort to using Rt. 6 to leave her house.

“I know they’re just trying to do their job but it’s, it’s dangerous, and they’re tearing up the guard rails and they’re tearing up the roads, and at some point someone may very well get hurt,” she said.

Many homeowners around the impacted area say they now have horror stories with trucks traveling down the narrow road.

“I think it was last weekend there was a semi that didn’t make the curve very well and two of his tires were hanging off,” Denise Voltz, a homeowner along Rt. 6, said. “There’s like a culvert with a creek bed or whatever. He was half off the road ready to launch into somebody’s front yard,”

“Going up the mountain around the hairpin turn, there was a truck coming down at the exact same time coming over the line, and there was nowhere for me to go, I thought for sure it was going to hit me,” Hurst said.

Homeowners say the increased police presence and signage telling trucks to turn around has helped but there’s still a big contributing factor: GPS.

“I’m sick of hearing ‘GPS took us there, GPS took me there,’” Lovella Beaver said. “Why doesn’t common sense kick in and say, ‘well I’m on this little, tiny, skinny wrap road that I could turn around and I shouldn’t keep going but, oh I will keep going because the GPS says to be going.’”

“I think their GPS is routing them down here and maybe they don’t know any better, or maybe they don’t care,” Volz said.

Speed and increased traffic also continue to be an issue that is concerning for people who live in the area. Voltz even bought signs to encourage drivers to slow down.

“I’m just really hoping that when somebody sees the sign when they come around the curve that it just makes them think twice about what they’re doing,” she said.

When asked about how Nelson County is handling violations and is discouraging truck travel on Rt. 6, Nelson County said in a statement:

“Other than monitoring this situation, including suggestions to deter vehicle violations, county staff have not had an active or participatory role in this overall subject. That is other than the officers from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department who have been periodically assigned to assist with what has been the continued violation of the current prohibitions on large vehicles accessing Route 250 and Route 6. The primary enforcement responsibility is that of the VA State Police.”

The statement also says Nelson County has been in contact with state officials as well as the secretary of transportation about the issue of trucks traveling on Rt. 6 and says because of that, there has been a commitment from the Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police to keep people more informed and to stop vehicle violations.

Virginia State Police also said in a statement:

“The Virginia State Police has been working closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation since the road closure began. Through advance highway signage, social media, and communicating with various commercial vehicle carriers/companies, we have been able to effectively alert commercial vehicles of the traffic prohibitions on Route 6.”

