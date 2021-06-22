Refreshing Air and Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front brought a widespread soaking rainfall to the region Tuesday. As the rain and front exits to the east, temperatures are nearly 30 degrees cooler than what we had on Monday!

We will have a refreshing late June air mass settle in overnight and last through Thursday night. You can give your A/C a break.

Lots of sunshine, a high sunburn index though through Friday. Remaining rain free through Friday night.

It will become more summer-like for the last weekend of June. More humid with an isolated shower/storm around.

Tuesday night: Clearing and cooler. Patchy fog. Lows in the comfortable 50s.

Wednesday: Sunshine, nice and dry. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the pleasant 50s.

Thursday: Sunshine, nice and dry. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the refreshing 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, warm and more humid. A spotty shower, downpour or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows near 70.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, warm and humid. A scattered shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.