Nearly 57% of Central Shenandoah Health District adults vaccinated

By Cayley Urenko
Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that 70% of Virginia’s adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Virginia is the 16th state in the county to meet this goal set by President Joe Biden which is two weeks ahead of the nationwide goal by the Fourth of July.

In the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), numbers are lower. About 57% of adults in the health district have received at least one shot.

Jordi Shelton, a communications specialist with the CSHD, said it’s crucial now more than ever that shots keep going into arms. The health district is working to continue hosting convenient clinics and overcoming community barriers.

“Whether it’s job-wise and you’re not able to get out of work in time to reach a vaccine clinic or you have some hesitancy,” Shelton said. “We’re trying to adjust all those barriers and provide clinics with plenty of options for people.”

She said reaching that goal will come down to community outreach and work with CSHD community partners.

“Canvassing with our communities and visiting local businesses to let them know where the vaccine clinics are happening,” Shelton said. “Every shot in arms counts. Every piece of this puzzle is equally important.”

Beginning June 22, CSHD and other health districts across the commonwealth are launching a Community Information Team. The team’s mission is to support COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts throughout the health district.

Outreach will include door-to-door canvassing in residential neighborhoods and at local businesses. The Community Information Team will provide health education, information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and registration opportunities for specific clinics.

The CSHD has several vaccine clinics this week. For more information, click here.

