Monticello Animal Hospital sees surge in demand for pet visits, veterinary staff shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many businesses have been adapting during the coronavirus pandemic, but one profession in particular is having to double down and get creative to deal with a surge in demand.

Dr. John Andersen with Monticello Animal Hospital says many veterinary clinics in Albemarle County and across the nation are seeing a shortage in staff and a rise in demand for appointments.

“Our demand, our visits have just gone way up,” Andersen said. “Truthfully, I could be here until midnight every night.”

Andersen says he has worked as a vet at the Monticello Animal Hospital for 18 years, but he has never been this swamped before.

“We’ve never been this booked out, every day is full,” he said. “There’s already been a bit of a veterinary shortage across the nation. There’s just not enough veterinary graduates and also veterinary staff.”

Once the pandemic arrived, more people bought and adopted pets to get through quarantine.

“There was this huge increase in people adopting pets and getting new pets,” Andersen said. “I also think people were spending more time with their pets, and maybe being more in tune.”

Andersen and his staff shifted to offer curbside care at the animal hospital to adapt to COVID-19 protocols, but it also helped them meet the increased need.

“Essentially, a lot of our exam room is outside,” he said. “The clients pull up and park, and we check them in over the phone or at their car.”

The vets will often times bring the pets inside for certain check-ups, but will bring them back outside to wrap up the appointment. Instead of doing away with this system once restrictions lifted, they kept it.

“We’re actually now, like a lot of businesses, a lot more efficient,” Andersen said.

He says his field is now in a new realm of veterinary medicine, and they will not go back to the way they did things before.

“We are just finding this new normal where I don’t think we can go back to the way we used to be doing things because there would just be incredible waits and delays,” he said. “Now, with our curbside model, we can kind of have about three appointments going at once and we’re just in a new phase of veterinary medicine.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.