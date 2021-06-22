Advertise With Us
Lynchburg family grateful after elderly woman found safe

Spencer was found safe Monday evening.
Spencer was found safe Monday evening.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “If I haven’t personally said thank you to you, thank you.”

An attitude of gratitude.

That’s how Robert Spencer is feeling Tuesday after his mother Beatrice Spencer was found safe Monday evening.

“Thank family, thank prayers, thank angels above, everything - everybody’s vibe and energy was helping protect her,” said Robert Spencer.

His mother has dementia and went missing Sunday night.

Authorities found her Monday near Polk and Hollins Streets around 5:45 p.m.

Spencer says the area wasn’t just a random spot to his mother.

“That’s the area she grew up in. As a child in Lynchburg she was raised over there where [she] had family and friends over there,” said Spencer.

Lynchburg police say her condition made the search more critical. They say more variables could be at play with dementia.

“Any time somebody might have dementia or Alzheimer’s it becomes even more critical that we find that person as soon as possible because they might not know where they are...and especially with the hot day like we saw yesterday, that makes it even more critical,” said Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator.

They also say there’s a program called Project Lifesaver to help prevent this in the future.

For now, the family says they’ll consider the best options available to them, but getting her home was the big first step.

“We appreciate everybody for stepping out and stepping up, showing out for the city the best way y’all know how to,” said Spencer.

