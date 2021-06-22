Louisa County infrastructure projects slated to receive federal funds

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is getting more than $7 million for a pair of road improvement projects.

It’s part of more than $22 million in federal resources secured for transportation and infrastructure projects by Virginia 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger as part of the Invest in America Act.

If the legislation is passed, $5 million will go to safety improvements at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 250. $2 million will help improve safety at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 780.

Both the house and senate have yet to vote on the proposal.

The full list of funded projects in the 7th District is provided below.

Spanberger Secures $22.7 Million for Central Virginia Transportation & Infrastructure Projects in Federal Surface Transportation Bill

The Congresswoman Secured Federal Funding for Seven Projects in Chesterfield, Goochland, Louisa, Powhatan, and Spotsylvania Counties in the Recently Proposed Surface Transportation Reauthorization Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger today announced that her office has successfully secured seven key transportation and infrastructure projects in Virginia’s Seventh District for inclusion in the INVEST in America Act, proposed federal surface transportation reauthorization legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation includes more than $22.7 million in federal resources for projects in Chesterfield County, Goochland County, Louisa County, Powhatan County, and Spotsylvania County — which Spanberger pushed to include after gathering feedback from Central Virginia community leaders. The legislation now awaits consideration by the full U.S. House and will need to pass in the U.S. Senate before being signed into law.

“As our communities rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that Virginia’s infrastructure can meet the needs of a growing economy and create additional, good-paying jobs. I am proud to see that the INVEST in America Act includes smart investments in Central Virginia projects that I pushed to include after hearing directly from Seventh District officials,” said Spanberger. “If these investments are included in the final version of this legislation and are signed into law by President Biden, our communities stand to receive millions of dollars in additional resources to support local infrastructure projects. Bringing home federal resources for our district’s counties remains one of my top priorities in the U.S. House — and I look forward to moving this legislation forward and keeping the foot on the gas when it comes to our region’s economic recovery.”

In order to identify the highest priority local transportation needs in Central Virginia, Spanberger’s office requested project submissions from all 10 counties in Virginia’s Seventh District and from the Virginia Governor’s office. Additionally, her office sought input from the Virginia Department of Transportation and from regional planning organizations that have jurisdiction in Virginia’s Seventh District.

The following Member Designated Projects submitted by Spanberger have been selected:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

Project Name: I-95/Willis Interchange Improvements

Project Location: Chesterfield County, Virginia, located north of a large urban development area at the northeast quadrant of Route 1 and Route 288 Project Sponsor: Chesterfield County Funding Requested: $3,200,000

Funding Included: $3,200,000

Project Name: Transit Enhancement and Expansion Along U.S. Route 1

Project Location: Chesterfield County, Virginia, 7th Congressional District, bus line located along U.S. Route 1 Project Sponsor: Chesterfield County Funding Requested: $5,861,000

Funding Included: $4,688,800

GOOCHLAND COUNTY

Project Name: I-64 at Oilville Road (Rte. 617) Interchange Improvements

Project Location: The interchange of I-64 and Oilville Road (Rte. 617), Goochland County, VA, 23102, 23129, and 23146 Project Sponsor: Goochland County Funding Requested: $3,436,000

Funding Included: $3,436,000

LOUISA COUNTY

Project Name: Intersection Safety Improvements at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 780

Project Location: Davis Highway, Louisa, Virginia 23093 Project Sponsor: Louisa County Funding Requested: $2,050,000

Funding Included: $2,050,000

Project Name: Intersection Safety Improvements at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 250

Project Location: Three Notch Road, Troy, Virginia 22974 Project Sponsor: Louisa County Funding Requested: $5,082,700

Funding Included: $5,082,700

POWHATAN COUNTY

Project Name: Red Lane Road/Rt. 60 Intersection Reconfiguration to Continuous Green

Project Location: The intersection of Red Lane Road (Rt 628) and Anderson Highway (Rt 60), Powhatan County, VA Project Sponsor: Powhatan County Funding Requested: $3,932,079

Funding Included: $3,145,663

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Project Name: Rt. 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive Intersection Improvement (UPC 110987)

Project Location: Courthouse Rd (Rt. 208) and Hood Drive (Rt. 636), Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Project Sponsor: Virginia Department of Transportation (project submitted by Spotsylvania County) Funding Requested: $1,151,000

Funding Included: $1,151,000

BACKGROUND

In March 2021, the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure announced that it would accept requests for specific highway and transit project designations, as part of its 2021 surface transportation authorization legislation. These requests — known as Member Designated Projects — provide local leaders with the opportunity to identify local surface transportation priorities for potential inclusion in the U.S. House of Representatives’ surface transportation authorization legislation.

To ensure accountability, Members must describe in their request why the requested project is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds by detailing the value to the community and the local, regional, and/or state approvals that already support the project. Additionally, Members must affirm that neither the Member, their spouse, nor any immediate family member has a financial interest or the potential for financial gain from any of the requested projects.

