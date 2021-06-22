Local temp agency has more than 300 job openings ready to fill

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Virginia Employment Commission website, during April 2021, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent. That is more than 6 percentage points below last year’s rate around that time.

In Harrisonburg, total nonfarm employment increased by .4 percent. In the Staunton, Waynesboro area it decreased by .2 percent.

The Virginia Employment Commission recently announced that at the beginning of this month, “unemployed individuals make an active search for work as required by the Virginia Unemployment Compensation Act.”

Local temp agencies in the Shenandoah Valley say they have never experienced anything like the last year, but with more of the state opening back up, there are hundreds of jobs to fill.

“Things have definitely picked up. They have increased as far as applicants and FTMs walking in the door we have seen a lot more skilled ready to get back to work,” Chelsi Hughes with LaborMAX Staffing. “If you are looking for your next career. If you are ready to change your life, come see us. We have over 350 positions open, today. We can get you started as soon as tomorrow.”

Those interested in LaborMAX Staffing should prepare two forms of ID and a resume if you have one.

You can find more information about LaborMAX Staffing at 540-217-5485 or by visiting their website.

