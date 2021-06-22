Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Local temp agency has more than 300 job openings ready to fill

LaborMAX Staffing in Harrisonburg.
LaborMAX Staffing in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Virginia Employment Commission website, during April 2021, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent. That is more than 6 percentage points below last year’s rate around that time.

In Harrisonburg, total nonfarm employment increased by .4 percent. In the Staunton, Waynesboro area it decreased by .2 percent.

The Virginia Employment Commission recently announced that at the beginning of this month, “unemployed individuals make an active search for work as required by the Virginia Unemployment Compensation Act.”

Local temp agencies in the Shenandoah Valley say they have never experienced anything like the last year, but with more of the state opening back up, there are hundreds of jobs to fill.

“Things have definitely picked up. They have increased as far as applicants and FTMs walking in the door we have seen a lot more skilled ready to get back to work,” Chelsi Hughes with LaborMAX Staffing. “If you are looking for your next career. If you are ready to change your life, come see us. We have over 350 positions open, today. We can get you started as soon as tomorrow.”

Those interested in LaborMAX Staffing should prepare two forms of ID and a resume if you have one.

You can find more information about LaborMAX Staffing at 540-217-5485 or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Samuel Lee Houchens. Photo courtesy the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: Search for Samuel Houchens continues 3 years after disappearance
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case
Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard
Miss Central Virginia crowned Miss Virginia
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

(FILE)
Ex-officer pleads guilty to helping inmate escape
Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.
Virginia hopes to remove time capsule along with Lee statue
COVID-19
VDH: 678,909 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,367 deaths
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?