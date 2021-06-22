Advertise With Us
JMU to hold September graduation for class of 2020

The James Madison University Class of 2020 is finally getting a graduation ceremony, over a...
The James Madison University Class of 2020 is finally getting a graduation ceremony, over a year after theirs was canceled due to the pandemic.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University Class of 2020 is finally getting a graduation ceremony, over a year after theirs was canceled due to the pandemic.

The commencement will be held on September 3, and the Class of 2020 will be the first to graduate at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center. The University says although it has been over a year since they graduated, giving them the ceremony they lost has long been in the works.

“This has never been something that was forgotten, we were just still in part of the planning process and making sure that we were able to honor them in an exciting way,” said Mary-Hope Vass, the University’s spokesperson.

JMU has been gauging interest within the Class of 2020 about whether they’d return for a graduation. They say they are looking forward to celebrating all that the group has accomplished.

“We’re just really excited to be able to celebrate these graduates and invite them back on campus to have an in-person ceremony, because their work and successes are certainly worth celebrating,” said Vass.

The University will continue to communicate with the Class of 2020 and will be sending out more details about the event in the coming months.

