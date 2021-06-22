Former UVA basketball star Ty Jerome holds skills camp for kids in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia basketball star Ty Jerome is in Charlottesville this week to hold his first-ever Summer Basketball Camp for kids.

The skills camp is for boys and girls ages 8-through-13

The campers are receiving the same training that Jerome has been using since his freshman year at UVA, and it was easy to hear, with chants of ‘Defense!’ echoing through the gym at Charlottesville High School on Monday.

Nine-year-old Miller Polson says, “It’s been fun. We’ve been practicing dribbling, defense, all sorts of fun things.”

Eleven-year-old Henry Kelley adds, “Screens. Screening, and how to shoot better.”

“I think the biggest thing is having fun,” says Jerome. “At their age, if they can fall in love with the game a little more, or fall in love with the game because of a camp, or because of a drill, or because of a game, I think that will take them a long way.”

Jerome says the camp is a lot like the ones he went to growing up in New York.

“They’re all similar.” says Jerome. “In the morning, you do your stations, and do your drills, and in the afternoon you play your games. It looks like everybody is having a good time, and that’s the most important part.”

“There’s a lot of good players, honestly,” says Polson. “My best friend is pretty good.”

The first day of camp culminated with a game of the boys against the girls.

The boys hung on to win by two.

There are twenty coaches on site.

St. Anne’s-Belfield head coach Damin Altizer is helping run the camp.

Ty Jerome is currently playing for Oklahoma City, but says Charlottesville was the place for his first camp.

“This is like a second home to me,” says Jerome. “I grew up in New York, but this is like a second home to me. Every year I’m here, I fall in love with it even more. Especially with Damin (Altizer) being here, and all my guys being here, this is the perfect place to have my first one.”

The camp runs through Wednesday at CHS.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.