Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Ex-officer pleads guilty to helping inmate escape

(FILE)
(FILE)(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former correctional officer has been sentenced to 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to helping an inmate escape after developing an inappropriate relationship.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Destiny Harris, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to aiding Rashad Williams’ escape from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center last year.

Williams and a second prisoner, Jabar Taylor, were the first inmates to break out of the center in 20 years.

According to evidence, the pair overpowered a security employee, cut a hole in a fence and were driven away by a waiting car. They were captured 12 days later in Michigan.

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport says Harris told Williams’ brother where to pick up Williams, but cooperated when questioned.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Samuel Lee Houchens. Photo courtesy the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: Search for Samuel Houchens continues 3 years after disappearance
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case
Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard
Miss Central Virginia crowned Miss Virginia
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.
Virginia hopes to remove time capsule along with Lee statue
COVID-19
VDH: 678,909 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,367 deaths
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Vaccination
Childhood vaccination rates falling in Virginia