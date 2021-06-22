Childhood vaccination rates falling in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - State data indicates childhood vaccinations have plummeted below the levels needed to prevent outbreaks.

This has health officials concerned about outbreaks of preventable childhood diseases like mumps and measles, especially when school fully reopen.

It is believed that many parents are hesitant to bring their children to doctors’ offices due to coronavirus concerns.

”The other issue is that some folks are scared about some of the costs associated with the physicians visit in terms of taking their children in for the vaccinations,” Dr. Rajesh Balkrishnan with UVA Public Health Sciences said.

Virginia is participating in Medicaid expansion, which may help immunizations and vaccinations return to where they should be,

