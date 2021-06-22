Charlottesville City Schools approve virtual option

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While some couldn’t wait to get back in the classroom, others are begging to stay virtual. State law requires five days of in-person instruction during the coming academic year, but Charlottesville has now approved a limited virtual plan.

“We’re not trying to go back to normal,” Charlottesville City Schools Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Katina Otey said. “We want to go to better. and so i think that that’s going to be the key. Normal wasn’t always great for everybody.”

The decision to keep some form of virtual learning is based on medical and emotional needs of students. Principals will decide which students are eligible.

“A lot of people learned some wonderful things through this virtual instructional model and I think students that potentially hadn’t been engaged in an in-person setting blossomed,” Charlottesville City School Board chair, Lisa Torres said. “I don’t want to lose that.”

Instructors will also apply for virtual teaching.

“What we’re hoping to do is have an application process for the teachers too, and principal recommendation,” Otey said.

This virtual option is different than before.

“Engagement was not as high as we would have liked in some cases,” Otey said. “So next year, cameras are going to need to be on, kids are going to need to be present and engaging in work.”

The plan only goes up to eighth grade because high schoolers already have virtual options. It starts with third grade because experts say the years below need in-person instruction for development.

“They were hit really hard by the pandemic and the disruption that we want to have our youngest students back in person with the teacher for those foundational skills,” Otey said.

The application will hopefully be released next week. Depending on the demand and number of applicants some grades may have to be combined. Students must submit their applications if they want this option.

