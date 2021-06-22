Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers

By CNN Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - The police commissioner in Springfield, Massachusetts is praising her officers for using restraint during an incident with an armed man on Sunday.

Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun.

They say he fired his gun numerous times at bystanders.

Police were initially alerted of the incident through a piece of technology called ShotSpotter. Crime analysts then used surveillance video to relay Montanez’s location to officers.

When officers arrived, they say Montanez began to run. He is seen in the footage turning around multiple times and pointing his gun at officers.

Keen-eyed officers noticed the suspect’s gun slide was locked in the rear, which means it’s unable to fire or is out of ammunition.

Montanez allegedly dropped the stolen gun at a high school before he was arrested.

Officers recovered a second magazine in Montanez’s waistband.

No one was hurt.

Montanez is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Samuel Lee Houchens. Photo courtesy the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: Search for Samuel Houchens continues 3 years after disappearance
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case
Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard
Miss Central Virginia crowned Miss Virginia
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1
Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun. (Source:...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers
Police in New Jersey said customers abducted and assaulted a server when she tried to stop them...
Waitress abducted and assaulted after confronting group who didn’t pay bill, NJ police say
COVID-19
VDH: 678,909 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,367 deaths