BRAFB: volunteers on the front-lines fighting hunger in central Virginia

BRAFB volunteers in Scottsville
BRAFB volunteers in Scottsville(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank volunteers in Scottsville are packing cars every month with fresh food to feed more than 150 families in central Virginia.

“I feel like when I come here and I’m working this food bank that I am helping people and that’s why I come and volunteer,” Elberta Higdon, a volunteer with BRAFB, said.

For nearly 15 years, Higdon has been making sure central Virginians have food on the table at all times.

“Some people are embarrassed and some people are shy. If you need it, if your family needs it, you need to come get it because it’s here available for you,” she said.

At the Scottsville Mobile Food Pantry, Higdon and other BRAFB volunteers take time out of their day to feed a lengthy line of cars on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

“If they are in need, they need to come out and receive the food that is here available for them,” Higdon said.

Picking up these groceries is very simple. There is no income requirement or questions asked.

“There’s no sense of judgment and in fact a lot of volunteers are the same people in line,” BRAFB’s Mobile Pantry Coordinator Melissa Wender said.

Wender says this pantry is here for everyone. “You never know when you’re going to take off your orange shirt and put on a different one and get in line,” she said.

In order to continue fighting hunger and poverty through the BRAFB, more volunteers are needed. “Some of us are getting older and we’re not going to be able to do this so much longer, so we need the younger volunteers to do what we’re doing now,” Higdon said.

The next food drive will be at the pavilion located at 125 Fleet St. in Scottsville on July 27 at 9:30 a.m.

