Blacksburg native qualifies for Tokyo Summer Olympics

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg native Ian Ho will compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The 24-year-old qualified in the 50m freestyle.

The 2019 Virginia Tech alum will make his debut in the Olympics as a member of the Hong Kong swim team.

Ho has already set multiple records in China, being just the 6th man ever to break the 22-second barrier in the 50m free event.

