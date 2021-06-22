2021 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Allen, Allen, Allen, & Allen Law Firm is honoring four Charlottesville women with its 2021 “Hometown Heroes” award. Many of them volunteer their own time and energy, yet have not been recognized, until now.

One “Hometown Hero” is Allie Hill.

“Allie is great because a lot of our hometown heroes are recognized and nominated because of one particular activity that they are involved in, which is fantastic and wonderful,” Attorney David Irvine said. “Allie’s case is very cool because she’s involved in a number of things.”

Back in 2012, she started the non-profit “Virginia Food Works” to help nearby farmers get healthier foods to the community.

“Find your find your passion,” Allie Hill said. “There are always people who would be happy to have your volunteer time and to work on something that is meaningful to you and to the rest of the community.”

She also volunteers with the Rivanna Trail Foundation and is working on the Three-Notchd Trail project. She got involved after being hit by a car on her bicycle.

“It motivated me to think about safer opportunities for areas cyclists,” she said.

Three other hometown heroes from Charlottesville were also recognized. Dr. Morgan Astrin was honored for her work as a pharmacist serving psychiatric and Region Ten patients.

Plus, Margaret Thacker was recognized for her work as Activities Coordinator at Cedars Healthcare for over 40 years and through the depths of the pandemic. Also, Marian Dixon, who feeds hundreds out of the Nelson County Food Pantry, was selected as a hero.

“It’s just gratifying to be able to recognize them when they may not otherwise be,” Irvine said.

