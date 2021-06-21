Advertise With Us
WAHS crew team celebrating success at Youth Nationals

WAHS rowing (FILE)
WAHS rowing (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The crew team at Western Albemarle High School is turning heads at the national level. The team had a pair of boats place in the top 10 at Junior Nationals in Sarasota, Florida.

“Yes, COVID truncated our program quite a bit, but on the other hand it gave us an opportunity which we took advantage of,” Head Coach Craig Redinger said.

The team’s men’s 17 and under double placed 9th in the nation and the Western Albemarle Women’s Under 17 double placed 8th.

“We’re kind of moving back towards moving back towards normalcy now, and you know, just getting the opportunity to compete again was really amazing,” junior rower Will Donovan said.

The rowers say while COVID-19 prevented practicing in multi-person boats, it did allow for plenty of technique training.

“We’ve been able to row single sculls a lot, which has definitely helped a lot with form,” sophomore rower Laney Young said “I think both of us have put in a lot of extra work, and that’s really paid off.”

“We are now rowing from a technique point of view as well as any team in the country,” Redinger said.

The coach says the recent success isn’t a surprise to those within the program.

“These kids have really begun to focus on their technique. They have committed themselves to pretty much a grueling, year-long conditioning program, and as a result we see the kinds of successes that we’ve seen at the national level,” Redinger said.

While the program is a breeding ground for success on the water, the team atmosphere is what keeps the rowers and coaches going.

“It’s a very healthy, supportive environment. They take away a lot of growth, discipline, and character build. It’s a wonderful environment, what keeps me involved quite frankly,” Redinger said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

