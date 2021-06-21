UVA Baseball fans watch the Hoos on Father’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - June 20 marks the first official day of summer, the Hoos first game in the College World Series, as well as Father’s Day. For many people in the Charlottesville area, that’s three good reasons to celebrate.

“I’m delighted to be a father and I’m delighted to have family around to help celebrate it,” UVA Baseball fan Steve Sowers said.

He and his family decided to celebrate Father’s Day and watch college baseball at Pro Re Nata in Crozet. The only problem is not everyone in family supports the Hoos.

“I’m the outcast around here,” Tennessee fan Michael Dawson said.

“He’s making an uphill battle with that [Tennessee] ball cap on around here,” Sowers said.

While the Hoos battle Tennessee for a spot in the winners bracket, fans who weren’t able to travel to Omaha made sure they didn’t miss any of the action.

“Big screen, it’s very hot outside, so it’s the next best thing than being in Omaha,” UVA Baseball fan Allen Skolnick said.

He has been following the UVA Baseball team all season long.

“If the pitching holds up I feel very good,” he said. “That’s a big question. The bats are there.”

While Skolnick has high hopes for the Hoos in Omaha, he considers having college baseball at all, a win in his book.

“Going through the pandemic last year with everything being canceled, it’s great to see UVA back in contention and back in the national spotlight so for UVA fans, it’s great and, as always, baseball in Omaha...there’s probably nothing better,” Skolnick said.

Sowers says the Cavaliers aren’t strangers to the College World Series, and now is the time to prove it.

“Just to stay in their element,” he said. “They know what Omaha’s all about, and play just good smart baseball.”

