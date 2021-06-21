TSA: Kentucky man caught with loaded gun at valley airport

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - The Transportation Security Administration says its officers at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport stopped a Kentucky man from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight Friday, June 18.

The TSA announced Monday, June 21, that the gun was loaded with 10 bullets, and was found in the Kentucky man’s carry-on items.

Police confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges.

The TSA says this was the first gun caught at the airport this year.

