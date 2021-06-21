Advertise With Us
TSA: Kentucky man caught with loaded gun at valley airport

Handgun detected by officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Shenandoah Valley Regional...
Handgun detected by officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport on June 18.(TSA)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - The Transportation Security Administration says its officers at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport stopped a Kentucky man from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight Friday, June 18.

The TSA announced Monday, June 21, that the gun was loaded with 10 bullets, and was found in the Kentucky man’s carry-on items.

Police confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges.

The TSA says this was the first gun caught at the airport this year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

