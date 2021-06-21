Tracking Strong Cold Front and Scattered Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Severe Thunderstorm Watch for mainly areas north and west of Charlottesville through this evening. Any thunderstorm over the region may produce localized damaging wind gusts.

It’s been very hot and humid ahead of a strong cold front to our west. The heat index or feels like temperature has been around 100 degrees over central Virginia this afternoon.

The cold front arrives Tuesday morning with widespread showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Most of the rain will begin to shift east during the afternoon and evening with just a lingering shower.

Becoming cooler and much drier Wednesday and Thursday. You can give your AC a break.

It’ll turn more humid and warmer again by the weekend with our next best isolated to scattered shower/storm risk.

Monday night: An isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm. Very warm and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Showers and thunder possible. Mainly through early afternoon. The severe weather risk is east of our region, more toward I-95. Highs cooler in the 70s. Lows in the refreshing 50s.

Wednesday: Sunshine, blue sky, dry air with a light north breeze. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Sunshine and dry. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm and more humid. Isolated shower/storm possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm and humid. Isolated to scattered shower/storm. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid with a scattered shower/storm. Highs upper 80s.

