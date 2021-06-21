Advertise With Us
Tiger Fuel Launches Round Up Campaign

Five different gas stations are allowing customers to round up their purchase for Big Brothers...
By Elizabeth Holmes
Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tiger Fuel gas stations across the Charlottesville area are asking customers to round up their next purchase for a good cause.

The gas stations is launching a new “Round Up” campaign to support area youth programs. Customers can round up their transactions at the gas stations’ convenient stores, called The Market, to the nearest whole dollar. 100% of the proceeds from the campaign will support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge.

“As a local business, we really believe in the power of relationships and this is a great way for us to give back to the local youth programs here,” Tiger Fuel Marketing Director Sarah Whitney said.

The campaign is available at five different locations across Charlottesville and will run until September 30.

