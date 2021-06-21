Sunday’s Valley Baseball League scores & highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox split a doubleheader with Winchester on Sunday, winning Game One 4-3 in extra innings, while falling 7-0 in Game Two.

Former Covenant star Jacob Haney got the start on the mound in Game One, and pitched four scoreless frames.

Doubleheaders are only scheduled for seven innings, but they needed one more, and Wyatt Langford hit a a Two-Run double in the bottom of the 8th to give the Tom Sox the win.

Charlottesville was held without a hit in Game Two, as Winchester pitcher Kenneth Quijano threw a no-hitter.

The junior from Rider had six strikeouts, and only allowed two walks.

The Staunton Braves lost 13-9 and 8-4 at home against Woodstock on Sunday, while Waynesboro won 4-2 and 5-4 at home against Purcellville.

