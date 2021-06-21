Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunday’s Valley Baseball League scores & highlights

The Tom Sox did not have a hit in Game Two.
The Tom Sox did not have a hit in Game Two.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox split a doubleheader with Winchester on Sunday, winning Game One 4-3 in extra innings, while falling 7-0 in Game Two.

Former Covenant star Jacob Haney got the start on the mound in Game One, and pitched four scoreless frames.

Doubleheaders are only scheduled for seven innings, but they needed one more, and Wyatt Langford hit a a Two-Run double in the bottom of the 8th to give the Tom Sox the win.

Charlottesville was held without a hit in Game Two, as Winchester pitcher Kenneth Quijano threw a no-hitter.

The junior from Rider had six strikeouts, and only allowed two walks.

The Staunton Braves lost 13-9 and 8-4 at home against Woodstock on Sunday, while Waynesboro won 4-2 and 5-4 at home against Purcellville.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Folks gather for the first Fridays After Five at Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.
Fridays After Five kicks off for the first time since pandemic, attracts hundreds
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Albemarle County Police Department
Shots fired calls on the rise in Albemarle County
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova slams a forehand to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...
Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris

Latest News

The Cavaliers celebrate Logan Michaels home run in the 4th inning.
UVA Baseball beats Tennessee 6-0 in Game One of College World Series
A shot of the Road to Omaha statue outside of TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha on Saturday, 6/19/21.
College World Series: Virginia coach Brian O’Connor returns home to Omaha, talks being honored in Road to Omaha statue
The WAHS girls soccer team beat Fort Defiance 5-0.
Friday’s High School Sports Scores & Highlights
Western Albemarle girls soccer beats Fort Defiance 5-0